(Sidney) -- More than two years after a bond issue's approval, work on a major facilities facelift in the Sidney School District continues.
Supply deliveries continue to slow completion of projects at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School and Sidney Elementary School. But, at least one new addition is occupied. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says classes are taking place inside the Career Technical Education addition at the junior-senior high school.
"Our CTE facility is up and running now," said Hood. "It has all the electrical (services) in it, so we're able to do the automotive and welding stuff, along with the FFA items. We're still waiting on a couple of garage doors. It's amazing that we're waiting on garage doors, but we are."
Meanwhile, finishing touches remain for the junior-senior high school's new gymatorium.
"The actual new music room is pretty close to being completed," he said. "They're putting down the first coat of floor finish on the gym floor, and hopefully that will get done this week. We're hoping that next week, the bleachers can be installed, and that will kind of wrap that part of it up."
And, Hood says items essential to completing Sidney Elementary School's renovation have yet to arrive.
"Our vinyl finish and our carpeting for the rooms we had to remove for the asbestos have not come in yet," said Hood. "They're supposed to be in this week. We just information in this week that it looks like it will be next week before those will be in. So, we're frantically trying to figure out how to get some of that stuff done so that we can have an open house."
But, the superintendent declined speculation on when the long-awaited open houses for the projects will take place.
"We sure would like to think that could happen before Christmas," he said. "But, as soon as I say that, it probably won't happen. I'm really not sure yet when that will happen, but we'll try to have something as quick as we can, when we feel the items have been done to the expectations that we signed our contracts to."
Officials with Alley Poyner Machietto--the project's architects-- were expected to meet with school officials this week for begin planning for upgrades to the district's football stadium and track. Voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the facilities upgrades in November of 2019. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: