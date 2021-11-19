(Shenandoah) -- Like consumers, Shenandoah's Community Food Pantry is coping with higher food prices and fewer supplies.
Located at 1209 5th Avenue, the pantry is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. and, beginning December 1st, Wednesdays from 4-to-5:30 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Liljedahl says the supply chain crunch has meant a shortage in certain food items.
"We were really fortunate that we placed a fairly good-sized order before it became a huge problem," said Liljedahl. "Just recently, the one thing that we see that we have trouble with is soup. We ordered quite a bit of cream soup. That was on back order for a long time--it did eventually come in. Any kind of item like that--a canned item--we do see that there's a little bit of hardship to get those."
Liljedahl says purchasing certain items is also more difficult due to increased food prices caused by inflation.
"You know, we always look for the best buy with what we can get for clients," she said. "But, I'd say we've seen like a double increase in prices. So, that does affect it. We really have to watch what we buy, and if it continues, then, we'll probably need to take a look at what we give to clients."
As a 501-C-3 operation, Liljedahl says the food pantry operates on public donations.
"In the past few years, we've seen more monetary donations," said Liljedahl. "We also still see donations of food. But, we really, really, really need people to remember us. We don't get any government funding, so we see churches and schools, individuals, organizations--those people fund us. Our staff is all volunteer. So, all the money that comes into us doesn't go to wages--it goes to those in need."
While saying the pantry will accept any food donations, she adds certain items are always in great demand.
"Right now, we're looking for things like canned vegetables--peas, green beans, corn--it would be those usual things," she said. "Then, again, on the fruit side, fruit is fairly expensive. So, we're looking for, like, mandarin oranges, pineapple, pears, peaches--those kind of things. Another couple of things that we're always in need right now: stuffing mix--that would be a great donation for us. Also, pancake mix and syrup--that goes a long ways when feeding a family. Spaghetti sauce is always a great donation, and mac and cheese.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, P-O Box 241, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601. Referrals are necessary before receiving food pantry assistance. For more information, call the pantry at 712-246-2092. You can hear the entire interview with Jeannine Liljedahl here: