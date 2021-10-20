(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials are hoping work on its long-running construction projects will be wrapped up by Christmas.
But, continuing delays in shipping construction supplies is preventing the setting of a firm completion date. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood updated the Sidney School Board on construction at the elementary and junior-senior high school buildings during this week's Sidney School Board meeting. Hood tells KMA News work at the elementary facility includes final punchlist items, including painting.
"We're working on punchlist items right now," said Hood. "We have ordered the flooring--hopefully that will get here this month. When we had the asbestos removal, we were not anticipating it, so we had to order new flooring on that, and in 10 classrooms. We're hoping that will be here by the end of the month."
Likewise, Hood says work continues at the junior-senior high school projects, including the new CTE addition and the gymatorium.
"We're hoping to have, again, the gymatorium area all finished up and maybe ready for use by Christmastime," he said. "They're painting the gymatorium as we speak. Then, they're working on finally getting all the electrical (services) in the automotive and welding (areas) in the new facility, as well."
Construction delays forced a two-week delay in the start of Sidney's school year. Hood says supply deliveries are still an issue.
"Just waiting on things to be shipped and stuff has been a royal pain, to say the least," he said.
But, Hood says the delay's impact on the school year's schedule is still undetermined. The superintendent says he's waiting to see what winter brings before talking with the Iowa Department of Education.
Board members approved some change order associated with the building projects, including an additional section for the elementary building's new reception desk for more than $5,800, additional painting on elementary exterior doors and classrooms totaling $2,800, and additional flooring at both buildings totaling more than $63,000. The board also approved the bid of New Trend Homes totaling $12,500 for removal of a portable classroom no longer needed.