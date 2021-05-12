(Clarinda) – Clarinda took its turn in honoring fallen law enforcement officers everywhere Wednesday afternoon.
Clarinda Cemetery was the site of the annual Clarinda Police Memorial Ceremony. Officers from Clarinda Police and the Page County Sheriff’s Office joined retired law enforcement personnel and the public in the traditional observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Assistant Page County Attorney Jim Varley gave this year’s keynote address. Varley paid tribute to officers who gave “the supreme sacrifice,” and current men and women and blue for their services to the community.
“You perform a valuable service for which you receive too little acknowledgement, ordinarily,” said Varley. “The last year has been a very difficult year. There’s been a worldwide pandemic, which has made your jobs more difficult, and there seems to be a rising tide of lawlessness in our country.”
Varley, whose son and daughter-in-law are police officers in Houston, Texas, also recognized the family members of law enforcement officers, who have their own sacrifices while their loved ones do their jobs, and are often in harm’s way.
“If you are married to a peace officer,” he said, “You know that a life of public service in law enforcement carries many costs to family members. Rotating schedules, flexible and sometimes unpredictable hours, and frequent absences on weekends and holidays are just parts of the job. And, you carry with you more than your share of the responsibilities for taking care of your children, your home, your relatives, and holding down the fort while your loved one supports the community. All that, and the knowledge your loved one is putting themselves as risk every day, and the unpredictable and dangerous not only can happen, but will happen. We appreciate your sacrifice, as well.”
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the annual ceremony is a “solemn obligation” to fallen officers.
“We all bleed blue, so to speak,” said Brothers. “We wear different colored uniforms, but we’re all engaged in the same profession, and it’s important for us to remember our fallen brothers and sisters in law enforcement. I think we owe them that.”
Brothers added he was pleased to see former officers in attendance at the ceremony.
“They’re still part of our family,” said Brothers. “Although not actively working every day, they’ll always be part of the Clarinda PD family. I’m pretty fond of saying, ‘once Clarinda PD, always Clarinda PD,’ and I sincerely mean that.”
Members of the Clarinda American Legion Sergy Post #98 color guard also participated in the ceremony.