(Shenandoah) -- Severe weather made a brief appearance in KMAland late Friday morning--but packed a wallop.
Shortly before 9:45 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Fremont, Montgomery and Page counties. High winds were the main feature of the storm system. Gusts were clocked at up to 55 mph in Shenandoah--knocking trees down in parts of the community. Spotters reported 60 mph winds in Essex--strong enough to knock power out in the community. MidAmerican Energy's outage map is available here.
Friday morning's episode could be a harbinger of things to come. National Weather Service officials have placed portions of southwest Iowa in an enhanced risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned to KMA for further weather information as the situation develops.