(Undated) -- Some stunning results in county office races climaxed one of the most unusual Iowa Primary elections in recent memory.
And, one major county supervisors' race in KMAland has yet to be decided. Neither of the five candidates running for Page County's 1st district supervisors' Republican nomination received the necessary 35% supermajority to win the nomination outright. Darin Sunderman was the top votegetter with 717, but only received 32.11% of the vote. Jacob Holmes was second with 616 votes, or 27.59%, Beth Steeve finished third with 433 votes, or 19.33%, Mark Marriott, fourth, with 261 votes, or 11.69%, and Jeff Brownfield, fifth, with 204 votes, or 9.14%. The winner will be determined at a special Page County Republican convention in the near future.
Meanwhile, incumbent Chuck Morris held off challenger Judy Kennedy to win the Page County 3rd District supervisors' GOP nomination. Morris had 1,240 votes, or 55.91%, to Kennedy's 974 votes, or 43.91%. Morris tells KMA News he never took his race for granted.
"There is a lot of unrest in our communities," said Morris, "because of being holed up with COVID for 90 days, almost, and all the civil unrest going on in our nation. So, there's a lot of angst. Because of the inability to run a traditional campaign, and really get in front of people, and talk about the positive things that have occurred over the past three-and-a-half years, you just never know. Judy Kennedy's a very nice lady, and has a lot of friends. So, you just never know. But, I'm very pleased that the voters have put me on the November ballot."
Morris hopes the voters understood the integrity of his work as a supervisor over the past three-and-a-half years.
"I'm a very thoughtful individual," said Morris. "I don't always make decisions that please everybody. But, that's to be expected. But, I think, hopefully, people who have known me for decades understand that I'm not a evil guy, but I try to do the very best for Page County, even though sometimes my vision and their vision don't align properly."
Another shocking supervisors' race was in Fremont County, where newcomer Chris Clark knocked off two longtime political stalwarts to win the county supervisors' GOP nomination. Clark finished first with 628 votes, while former supervisors Cara Marker-Morgan and Earl "Speck" Hendrickson finished second and third, respectively with 416 and 290 votes. Clark says social distancing due to coronavirus made campaigning a challenge.
"We weren't able to do the meets and greets like I wanted to," said Clark. "We relied a little bit more on social media to try to get the word out, and word of mouth--maybe a little bit of old school campaigning. Just talking to people privately, because you couldn't gather like we wanted to. I think that's a little bit of how we got going."
Clark advances to the November general election to face Josh Heard, who was unchallenged for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Kevin Aistrope survived a challenge from former deputy Zac Buttercase to win the Fremont County sheriff's Republican nomination. Aistrope had 786 votes to Buttercase's 629.
Montgomery County's surprise of the evening came in the race for the 3rd district supervisors' Republican nomination, as longtime incumbent Bryant Amos lost to challenger Randy Cooper. Cooper had 235 votes to Amos' 195. Cooper credited support from family and friends with the victory.
"Mainly the support I had behind me helped me out," said Cooper. "My family mainly--my boy, my sister, my wife--just everybody helped me through this. At times, I was getting pretty disappointed with the politics works. But, I'm just glad I followed through with it, and stayed honest, and just let everybody know I would do the best I could do when I get in there."
Mills County's stunner came in the county sheriff's race, where challenger Travis Oetter won the GOP nomination over incumbent Eugene Goos, 1,311 to 1,194. Other incumbents held service in the county supervisors' GOP race. Lonnie Mayberry, with 1,559 votes, and Carol Vinton, with 1,502 votes, won the two spots on the November Republican ticket over Sandi Winton, who finished third with 1,201. Results from other county races are available online at kmaland.com.