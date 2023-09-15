(Council Bluffs) -- A good portion of Iowa State Fairgoers say they would support hands-free legislation regulating mobile phone use while driving.
During this year's Iowa State Fair, the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau partnered with the Iowa State Patrol to survey fairgoers about mobile devices and seat belt use. Over 1,400 Iowans were surveyed, with residents from nearly every county represented in the data. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs office. Devault tells KMA News that the survey revealed mixed results regarding cell phone use, with 51% of respondents saying they are sometimes or always holding a phone while driving.
"So, right around half admitted to having that phone in their hand, but then the good thing is that they know that's a problem and supported the question of whether they believed that we should go with legislation that bans holding cell phones while you're driving," said Devault. "85% of those people did support that and said we should try to pass some type of a law."
Bills limiting cell phone use by mandating hands-free technology have been introduced in the Iowa Legislature since 2019, but all attempts at passage have been unsuccessful. However, Devault says they are continuing to push for the legislation as incidents involving distracted driving continue to grow but are still underreported.
"We'd like to think we're getting closer to getting a law passed like that where you wouldn't be able to have your cell phone in your hand at all--everything would have to be hands free," Devault explained. "The only thing you'd be able to do is push the button on your phone to answer a call or end a call. Otherwise it could not be in your hand for an extended period of time."
Devault noted that if an incident doesn't result in a fatality or serious injury, such as a property damage accident, the investigation doesn't typically include obtaining cell phone records. A similar hands-free law was recently enacted in Missouri, which created a non-primary law prohibiting all drivers in the state from using an electronic communication device.
Additionally, in the survey, 91% of the Iowans polled reported always buckling up when driving. However, Devault says the number was lower at 66% for always wearing a seatbelt in the backseat.
"In Iowa, we don't have a back seat (seat belt) law unless you're under the age of 18," he said. "So, if we can get cell phones put down, people paying attention to where they're driving, and buckling up, we think that's a way that we can save lives."
So far, in 2023, there have been 268 traffic fatalities on Iowa's roadways, with just over 59%, when applicable, involving not wearing a seat belt or unknown. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has also recently proposed a rule requiring automobile manufacturers to equip vehicles with front and rear seat belt use warning systems in most vehicles.