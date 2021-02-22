(Red Oak) – A Hastings man faces charges in connection with a theft investigation in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 40-year-old John Robert Washburn was arrested early Monday evening for 3rd degree theft – an aggravated misdemeanor, and 5th degree theft – a simple misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation into a theft in the 1600 block of North Broadway in Red Oak. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office assisted Red Oak Police in the arrest.
Washburn is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,600 bond.