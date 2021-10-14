(Council Bluffs) -- Charges are pending against a transient involved in a Council Bluffs carjacking Wednesday evening.
Council Bluffs Police say 33-year-old Zachary White faces robbery and other charges in connection with an incident which began shortly after 8:30 p.m., when officers responded to a carjacking in the vicinity of North 16th Street and Avenue G. Authorities say the incident began as an accident, in which the suspect's vehicle struck the victim's vehicle from behind. As the male victim exited the vehicle to see the damage, the offender jumped into the driver's seat and drove the victim's vehicle away. The victim's wife fell out of the passenger side seat onto the roadway, suffering serious injuries.
Police say the suspect drove west towards Omaha, causing several accidents along the way. Council Bluffs Police and the Iowa State Patrol stopped White using a pit maneuver on the Iowa side of the I-480 Bridge. White was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of injuries suffered during the incident.