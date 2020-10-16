(Council Bluffs) -- A Montana man is in custody in connection with a 21-year-old homicide case in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police say 52-year-old Matt Kennedy of Fairfield, Montana was arrested for 1st degree murder in connection with the death of his stepsister, Kimberly M. Ratliff. Police detectives requested and were granted an arrest warrant for Kennedy, alleging he is responsible for her murder. On January 12th, 1999, Ratliff's body was found inside her vehicle, which had been abandoned in the 1400 block of West Broadway. Ratliff was 21 years old at the time of her death. Kennedy was living in Council Bluffs at the time of her murder.
Kennedy is being held in the Teton County, Montana Jail, pending extradition back to Iowa. Authorities say the homicide case remains an active investigation, and no further information will be released regarding Kennedy's arrest until he's back in Iowa, and the arrest warrant is formally served.