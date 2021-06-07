(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges in connection with an overnight stabbing incident.
Council Bluffs Police say 50-year-old Dennis Ruppe was arrested late Sunday evening for attempted murder, willful injury, aggravated assault and 4th degree criminal mischief. Shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing incident in the vicinity of 21st Street and 3rd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim had several lacerations on his upper torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was also treated at the scene for a small laceration on his hand.
Ruppe was then taken to the Council Bluffs Police Department, and was arrested following interviews with witnesses and the victim. The suspect is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information should contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.