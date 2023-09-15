(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities have located the suspect in connection with a suspicious death late last week.
Council Bluffs Police say 49-year-old Jesse William Smith previously of Denver, Colorado, was arrested Thursday after officers conducted a search warrant at 609 North 8th Street in Council Bluffs. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse and fugitive from justice. Police say Smith also had extraditable arrest warrants from Colorado for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation and as of August 9th, was on Colorado's list of "Most Wanted Sex Offenders.”
Council Bluffs first responders were dispatched shortly before 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the Super 8 Motel at 2712 South 24th Street in Council Bluffs where they discovered an unresponsive female, now identified as 35-year-old Natalia Victoria Manriquez Sepulveda, who was employed as a housekeeper at the hotel. Investigators later determined she had died “under suspicious circumstances,” although the final results of the autopsy are still pending.
Police believe Smith has been living in the Omaha and Council Bluffs metro area for several years, using an assumed name in order to evade the charges in Colorado. Smith is currently being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.