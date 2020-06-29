(Sidney) – A Nebraska man is accused of assaulting a juvenile in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Freddie “Fred” Dean Phillips of Syracuse was arrested Monday on one count of lascivious conduct with a minor—a serious misdemeanor, and one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor. Deputies were contacted about a possible sexual assault by Phillips on a juvenile that occurred in late May of 2020 in Waubonsie State Park. During the investigation, the victim alleged a second event previous occurred in Johnson County, Nebraska. Fremont County and Johnson County deputies conducted a joint investigation, leading to the arrest.
Phillips is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond, pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate. Phillips is also being held pending extradition for a felony warrant out of Nebraska.