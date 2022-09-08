(Clarinda) -- Law enforcement has made an arrest in connection with an incident at a MidAmerican Energy sub-station Monday night.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News deputies arrested Justin Parson of Shenandoah Tuesday morning for 1st degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance - 2nd offense. Palmer says Parson's arrest comes after deputies began investigating a reported break-in and copper wire theft at MidAmerican's substation just east of Clarinda near Highway 71 and 210th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. While not speculating any connection between the incidents due to ongoing investigations, Palmer says this isn't the first copper wire theft from a substation in the county.
"There have been numerous other substation copper thefts, and not only for MidAmerican, but for a couple other companies -- Southwest REC and Northwest Electric," said Palmer. "That's the two in our county, and I believe Mills County has two or three substations where copper has been stolen."
In a previous interview with KMA News, MidAmerican Spokesman Geoff Greenwood said they had similar incidents in Hastings, Glenwood, and twice in Emerson. The wire cutting and theft ultimately resulted in over 1,100 Clarinda residents losing power while crews conducted repairs at the substation.
Palmer says an extra degree of difficulty is added to the investigation if the suspect had exchanged the copper wire at a scrap yard, despite the yards typically asking for identification.
"The issue is once it's in there, they throw it into a big pile and they you try to sort it out, but like with a catalytic converter, they don't write on the converter who brought it in, at least at the scrapyards that we've talked to," Palmer explained. "So it's in a big pile and you're trying to match anything from the vehicle that it was stolen from, if it was stolen, to the one that the person sold, it makes it pretty much impossible with a chain of evidence trying to show that that person brought that catalytic converter in or brought in that copper."
Parsons was taken to the Page County Jail and held on $15,000 cash-only bond. Palmer says Monday's incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the copper wire thefts is encouraged to contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193.
The Shenandoah Police Department assisted the sheriff's office in the arrest.