(Red Oak) -- One suspect is in custody while another is at large in connection with a Montgomery County investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Marcellia Marie Wilson of Red Oak was arrested late Friday morning for delivery of methamphetamine. Wilson was arrested after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 205 South 2nd Street in Red Oak. Wilson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.
The sheriff's office is also asking for public assistance in locating another suspect, 33-year-old Michael Dean Wilson, who is wanted on drug charges and parole violations. He is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, 240 pounds. Michael Wilson could be driving a bronze or tan 2000 Chevy Blazer with either no plates, or Iowa license plate #GLT401. He could also be operating a gray 2004 Yamaha 1100 V Star motorcycle. The suspect is believed to be in Montgomery, Mills or Page counties.
Anyone with information on Michael Wilson's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement, or the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 712-623-5107.