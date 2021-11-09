Ashley Louise McClarnon

Ashley Louise McClarnon

(Thurman) -- A Clarinda woman is in custody following an incident in Thurman Monday.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ashley Louise McClarnon was arrested on one count of 5th degree criminal mischief and three counts of child endangerment. The arrest took place after sheriff's deputies received a call of a disturbance in Thurman. Authorities allege McClarnon entered the residence uninvited and caused a disturbance while several small children were present. McClarnon then allegedly broke a window in the residence, causing damage.

McClarnon is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond, pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.