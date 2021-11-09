(Thurman) -- A Clarinda woman is in custody following an incident in Thurman Monday.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ashley Louise McClarnon was arrested on one count of 5th degree criminal mischief and three counts of child endangerment. The arrest took place after sheriff's deputies received a call of a disturbance in Thurman. Authorities allege McClarnon entered the residence uninvited and caused a disturbance while several small children were present. McClarnon then allegedly broke a window in the residence, causing damage.
McClarnon is being held in the Fremont County Jail without bond, pending an initial appearance before the county magistrate.