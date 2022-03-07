(Villisca) -- A Corning man is charged in connection with a weekend burglary in Villisca.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jared Wayne Meisinger was arrested Sunday in connection with an investigation which began early Sunday morning, when deputies were dispatched to a location in Villisca. The caller indicated blood was found on the front porch of their house, and that the door was open. Upon further investigation, Meisinger was identified as the suspect.
Meisinger was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.