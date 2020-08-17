(Mount Ayr) -- A California man faces drug charges following a weekend arrest in Ringgold County.
The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Brian Abobaker Niaz was arrested Saturday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense. Niaz was arrested at around 9:30 a.m. after being told to leave Ringgold County Hospital. After leaving the hospital, the sheriff's office says the suspect went to his car and started smoking. When approached by an officer that it was a non-smoking campus, the strong smell of burnt marijuana was present. Authorities allege Niaz admitted to having marijuana in his possession along with paraphernalia, and prescription drugs without a prescription.
Niaz is being held in the Ringgold County Jail on $2,000 cash or surety bond.