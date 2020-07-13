(Creston) -- A Creston woman is charged in connection with an incident Sunday afternoon.
Creston Police say 46-year-old Christine Lynn Selvy was arrested at her residence for public intoxication, interference with official acts, 3rd degree harassment, and three counts of simple assault. Selvy was released from the Adams County Jail after serving her sentence.
In an unrelated note, a Creston man was arrested on drug charges over the weekend. Creston Police say 34-year-old Michael Eugene Matherly was arrested Friday evening for violation of a protection order, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine--1st offense. Matherly is being held in the Union County Jail on $1,600 bond.