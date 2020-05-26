(Farragut) -- A Farragut man faces a long list of charges in connection with a series of burglaries and a home invasion in Fremont County this month.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 22-year-old Max Allen Mitchell was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree theft, two counts of 3rd degree burglary, 4th degree theft, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell is charged in connection with an investigation that began May 15th, when the sheriff's office received two reports of vehicle burglaries in Farragut. On Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a home invasion in the 400 block of Washington Street in Farragut. An elderly homeowner reported she was sleeping in her bed when an intruder entered her residence. She awoke to find several items missing, including those taken from around the bed she was sleeping in. The female homeowner was not injured.
Later Sunday morning, deputies took a report of vehicle and garage entered on the same evening in the 200 block of Clay Street in Farragut. Deputies also received a report of a third vehicle burglarized on Friday. Nothing was found missing from the vehicle.
Shortly before 1:30 Tuesday morning, deputies made contact with Mitchell on Dupont Street in Farragut. K-9 Officer Roby located a warm marijuana pipe with marijuana allegedly thrown on the ground by Mitchell. Deputies later executed a search warrant in the 800 block of New Orleans Avenue in Farragut, and discovered stolen property connecting Mitchell to the vehicle burglaries on the 15th, as well as Sunday's home invasion.
Mitchell is being held in the Fremont County Jail. More charges are pending. Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 712-374-2424.