(Red Oak) --A Red Oak man faces charges following an early-morning arrest.
Red Oak Police say 27-year-old Randall Wesley Butts was arrested Wednesday morning for interference with official acts--a simple misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor. Butts was apprehended in the 600 block fo East Hammond Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Butts is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted Red Oak Police at the scene.