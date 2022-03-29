(Shenandoah) -- A Sidney man faces drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 51-year-old David Anthony Daugherty Jr. was arrested early Tuesday morning for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Fremont Street at around 1:15 a.m. for an equipment violation. K-9 Remmi was deployed, and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Daugherty is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,300 bond.