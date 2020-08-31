Joshua John Weeks

(Creston) -- A Lorimor man faces charges following a weekend arrest in Creston.

Creston Police say 35-year-old Joshua John Weeks was arrested late Sunday afternoon on Union County warrants for probation violation on the original charge of OWI 3rd or subsequent offense, and revocation of pretrial release bond status. Weeks is being held in the Union County Jail awaiting a bond hearing on the first warrant, and $10,000 cash only bond on the second warrant.

