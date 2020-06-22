(Corning) -- A Creston man faces numerous charges in a bizarre train accident in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Ryan Ronald Gordon was arrested early Monday morning for operating while intoxicated--3rd offense, public intoxication, 4th degree criminal mischief and railroad vandalism. Gordon was arrested after the sheriff's office received a call at around 1:30 a.m. that a train had struck a vehicle near the intersection of Tulip Avenue and 180th Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that both occupants had exited the vehicle prior to the train colliding with it. The other occupant was not identified.
Gordon is being held in the Adams County Jail.