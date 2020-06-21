(Bedford) -- Iowa Department of Public Safety officials say a Bedford man has been charged in connection with a homicide Saturday night.
According to the Iowa DPS, the Taylor County Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 10:55 p.m. from the residence at 108 Pearl Street.
Upon arrival, 62-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained from an assault by knife.
Authorities identified Christian Andrew May, 32, of Bedford as the suspect. May has been charged with First Degree Murder - a Class A Felony -- and Willful Inury -- a Class C Felony. May was transported to the Taylor County Jail.
Taylor County authorities were assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.