(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following an early-morning stabbing incident.
Council Bluffs Police say 55-year-old Troy Finley was arrested Monday morning for willful injury--a class C felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding and interference with official acts. Finley is charged in connection with an incident in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim bleeding heavily from a deep laceration to his abdomen. The victim told officers the suspect allegedly stabbed him following an altercation between the two. Finley fled from the area prior to officers' arrival.
At around 9:50 a.m., an officer spotted Finley riding a bicycle near 30th Street and West Broadway. Finley refused to stop and attempted to elude the officer, only to be apprehended by the officer's K-9 partner. The suspect was taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital for treatment of a dog bite.
Finley is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. The victim was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he's reported in stable condition, and is expected to recover.