(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in connection with a weekend altercation in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Donald James Duncan was arrested for willful injury causing serious bodily injury in connection with an incident early Sunday morning. Shortly after midnight, the county's communication center received a 911 call regarding a stabbing incident at 8 Garfield Lane in Glenwood. Sheriff's deputies and Glenwood police officers responding to the address located the victim bleeding heavily from one of his arms. Glenwood Rescue treated the victim's stab wound.
The victim, identified as Joseph Moreno, alleged Duncan stabbed him. Officers established a perimeter after determining the victim had fled the scene. The Council Bluffs Police K-9 unit, a drone from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police's Able One helicopter responded to assist. After being located, Duncan allegedly refused numerous orders from officers, who used a taser to take him into custody. Duncan was later released on bond from the Mills County Jail.
Glenwood Police, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Council Bluffs Police's K-9 unit, Omaha Police's Able One helicopter and Glenwood Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff's office.