(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges in connection with a theft investigation in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old David Vincent Grund Jr. was arrested Tuesday morning on two counts of 1st degree theft. The arrest took place on Sharp Street in Glenwood shortly before 10 a.m. Grund was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, the county sheriff's office says 41-year-old Helen Elaine Tuper of Malvern was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant for child endangerment. Tuper was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond.