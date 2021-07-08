(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit Thursday.
Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Jonathon Gray was arrested for eluding law enforcement, driving while a license is revoked and reckless driving. The arrest stems from an incident which began when an officer observed a blue Ford F-150 pickup near the intersection of Highway 59 and West Nishna Road driven by someone the officer recognized as not having a valid driver’s license.
The vehicle failed to come to a stop after the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver continued north on 59, then drove into the Subway entrance. After passing the Subway building, the vehicle continued through the grass and into the Walmart parking lot. After stopping the vehicle near the store’s entrance, the suspect exited the vehicle and began to run, then stopped when ordered to do so.
Gray is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,300 bond.