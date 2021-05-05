Arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces charges for allegedly vandalizing city property.

Shenandoah Police say 28-year-old Joscelyn Larissa Leann Coleman was arrested early Tuesday afternoon for 4th degree criminal mischief. Officers were sent to the 800 block of Lake Street at around 2 p.m. on a report of a female allegedly pouring oil on the city-owned water tower's shed. Though the suspect left before their arrival, officers later located her after talking with witnesses.

Coleman is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond.

