(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following a weekend arrest in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Shane Scott Oliver was arrested Saturday morning for providing false identification information, interference with official acts and failure to provide financial liability. Oliver was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Waubonsie Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. The suspect is being held in the Mills County Jail on $900 bond.
In an unrelated note, the sheriff's office says 25-year-old Dylan Ging Fleuren of Council Bluffs was arrested early Wednesday morning on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Fleuren was arrested along Interstate 29 shortly after 1:30 a.m.. He's being held in the county jail on $2,000 bond.