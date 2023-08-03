(Bedford) -- A Kellerton man is found guilty in connection with an arson fire in Taylor County last year.
A jury convicted 69-year-old Ellis Earl Houk Thursday of 1st degree arson, attempted murder, willful injury-causing serious injury, 1st degree burglary and 1st degree criminal mischief. Houk was charged in connection with a November, 2022 incident, in which the Taylor County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. The house's female occupant escaped, and was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center for treatment of serious injuries. An investigation determined arson as the fire's origin. Houk was located in Texas and extradited to Taylor County to face charges.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office thanks the county attorney's office, the State DCI Crime Lab, the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Hartley County Sheriff's Office in Texas for assistance in the investigation, and in Houk's apprehension and conviction.