(Clarinda) -- A rural Page County man is in custody on charges in two counties.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 50-year-old John David Stone was arrested Saturday for driving while his licensed is barred. Stone was arrested after the sheriff's office initiated a traffic stop near 280th and Teak Avenue about a mile east of Shambaugh for a minor traffic infraction. During his arrest, authorities discovered Stone was wanted on an active warrant for assault in Fremont County.
Stone is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond. He'll be sent to Fremont County after he posts bond, or until after his Page County case is completed.