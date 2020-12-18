(Hatch, NM) -- A man wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Council Bluffs has reportedly been killed in a shootout with federal authorities in New Mexico.
Manley was reportedly involved in a shootout with U.S. Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in southern New Mexico, where he was killed. The U.S. Marshals Service in Omaha says they are no longer looking for Manley.
Manley was wanted in connection to a shooting incident on Thanksgiving at a Council Bluffs gas station. Police say Manley approached a female in the parking lot and shot at her car as she drove away. Manley's alleged accomplice in the case -- 30-year-old Megan Bressman -- is in custody after being arrested Wednesday. She is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on a warrant for accessory after the fact and multiple warrants out of Nebraska.