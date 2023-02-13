(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery and Mills County Saturday night.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 9:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of A Avenue before the driver, later identified as 61-year-old James Edward Wiese, began to elude deputies beginning a pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit traveled several miles on gravel roads reaching speeds up to 94 miles per hour before the vehicle turned onto 110th Street and began traveling westbound into Mills County. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle then came to the U.S. Highway 59 intersection and hit a large bump causing damage to the vehicle. While the vehicle continued west on Brothers Avenue, authorities say the vehicle turned north of Brothers on 395th Street and came to a stop due to the damage.
The sheriff's office says Wiese was taken into custody and charged with eluding -- an aggravated misdemeanor. A passenger was also released with no charges. Wiese was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
The Montgomery County Communications Center, Mills County and Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Offices, Iowa State Patrol, and Henderson Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.