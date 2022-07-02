(Percival) – A suspect is in custody on OWI charges after his vehicle struck a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Interstate 29 Saturday for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The deputy conducted a traffic stop near Percival. Authorities say the vehicle stopped in the travel portion of the interstate and then reversed into a Fremont County patrol car.
Neither the deputy nor the driver was injured in the crash. The driver – who was not identified – was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol for operating while intoxicated. The incident remains under investigation.