(Davenport) -- It took a jury less than seven hours to return a verdict in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial.
The verdict was returned and read in Scott County District Court in Davenport Friday afternoon. Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. The body of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student was found in a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July of 2018. Bahena Rivera was charged after leading authorities to her body. She had been reported missing after failing to return from a jog. During testimony this week, Bahena Rivera claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime, and it was one of them who stabbed the college student to death. However, prosecutors in closing arguments accused the suspect of making up the story, and said all evidence led to his guilt.
Bahena Rivera's trial lasted seven days, and was moved to Scott County on a change of venue. Sentencing is set for July 15th. First degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison without parole.