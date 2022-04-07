(Omaha) -- An Omaha man faces a long list of charges following a pursuit through Mills County early Thursday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Tyler Keith Evans was arrested on several felony charges, including felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, 1st degree theft, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and other misdemeanor offenses. Evans was arrested in connection with an incident which began shortly before 1 a.m., when a Mills County K-9 deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2014 GMC Sierra without plates. Upon activating the patrol vehicle's emergency lights and sirens, the suspect's vehicle fled at speeds of more than 100 mph northbound on Wabash Avenue into Pottawattamie County. Authorities say the suspect avoided stop sticks deployed by Iowa State Patrol troopers at the Highway 92/Wabash Avenue intersection by turning eastbound on Valley View Drive. Evan's vehicle then drove through the dead end on Valley View Drive and crashed into a large embankment.
Following a brief foot chase, Council Bluffs Police K-9 officer Rudy apprehended Evans at the bottom of a creek spillway. The suspect was taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for hand injuries, then released. He was then taken to the Mills County Jail, where he's in custody on $40,000 bond.
Authorities says Evans' vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Mills County, and more than 28 grams of meth was located near the crash site. A female passenger in the car was released without criminal charges. Evans also had several warrants for his arrest in Virginia, but they were non extraditable to Iowa.
Council Bluffs Police and its K-9 unit, the Iowa State Patrol and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office assisted the sheriff's office.