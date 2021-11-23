(Red Oak) -- An early-morning traffic stop led to an arrest in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 42-year-old Shawn Lee Elliff of Council Bluffs was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving with a suspended license. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highways 34 and 48 at around 5:40 a.m. Upon further investigation, officers discovered Elliff had a suspended license in Iowa with nine withdrawals in effect.
Elliff is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on more than $491 bond.