(Omaha) -- Omaha Police say a "massive response" stopped a mass shooting incident early Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating an incident at a Target Store at 178th and West Center Road, in which a gunman fired several shots before being shot and killed by officers. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says local, federal and state authorities responded to the store after the first call came in shortly before noon.
"The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead," said Schmaderer. "The suspect is a white male--I'm going to estimate that he's in his 30's. He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition. There's evidence to suggest with shell casings that he entered the Target, and was firing rounds. It's unknown at this time whether he was firing at anybody."
Schmaderer says no one else in the store at the time of the shooting was injured. Schmaderer says his department received 29 911 calls for the active shooter response.
"My initial take is when I came out here and heard this coming," he said, "that this is what you want. When you have an active shooter in this city, you want a massive response like this. So, I want to thank all the surrounding agencies--federal, county, state--and I want to thank the Omaha police officers who responded to this matter, as well."
Schmaderer says an investigation into the incident continues. Further information was unavailable. Audio for this story was courtesy of KETV.