(Creston) -- A Lorimor man faces a long list of charges following a drug-related arrest in Creston early Monday morning.
Creston Police say 35-year-old Michael Wayne Post was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine of more than five grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--marijuana of more than 50 kilos, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and carrying weapons. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post was arrested at the intersection of Fremont and Walnut Streets shortly after 1 a.m. Creston Police K-9 Officer Baxo assisted in the arrest. Post is being held in the Union County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.