(Sidney) -- A Sidney man faces numerous charges following a pursuit in Fremont County late Wednesday evening.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Blake Tobin was arrested for eluding-OWI, a class D felony, OWI 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, a serious misdemeanor. Tobin is charged in connection with an incident beginning at around 10:30 p.m., when Fremont County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white 1995 Ford truck for speeding west of Riverton. Authorities say a short pursuit began after the vehicle failed to yield.
Tobin was arrested without incident, and taken to the Fremont County Jail, where he was found concealing a controlled substance on his person. The suspect was charged with possession of a contraband in a correctional facility, a class D felony.
Tobin is being held in the county jail on $12,000 cash bond. Other charges are pending.