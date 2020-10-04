(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following a weekend burglary.
Shenandoah Police say 36-year-old Matthew Lawrence Magers was arrested early Saturday morning for 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, criminal trespassing, 5th degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. Magers was arrested in connection with an investigation into a report of burglary and theft in the 1100 block of West Thomas Avenue at around 2 a.m.
The suspect is being held in the Page County Jail on $11,600 bond.