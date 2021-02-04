(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to engage foreign exchange students in sexual activity.
Fifty-two year-old Thomas Donald Boatright entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to four counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says Boatright worked as a foreign exchange coordinator and host for a program in which students from other countries enrolled in a year of high school in the United States. The students were assigned a host family to live with while they attended high school.
In February 2020, a student reported that a hidden camera was discovered in Boatright’s bathroom where two minor foreign students were assigned to live as part of this program. An investigation unveiled that Boatright used his cellular phone and computer to engage in conversations with the students prior to and after arriving in the United States that were sexual in nature. Boatright used his position as a foreign exchange coordinator and host parent to coerce and entice the students to engage in sexual activity.
Sentencing for Boatright is scheduled June 4th in Council Bluffs. This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the FBI, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.