(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces almost eight years in prison on federal bank robbery charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 23-year-old Tevonta Reair Tiller was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 94 months in prison for attempted armed bank robbery. Tiller's prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. Tiller was convicted in connection with a January, 2019 incident, in which two suspects entered the outer doors of the Cobalt Credit Union in Council Bluffs with their faces covered. Another suspect carried a pistol, while Tiller carried a large bag. After opening the credit union's doors, they could not get inside the lobby because the inner doors of the vestibule were locked. Tiller and his accomplice then left the scene and returned to their stolen vehicle. They drove across the street from the credit union, abandoned the vehicle, then disappeared.
Law enforcement searched the vehicle, and found evidence that identified Tiller, a known member of the Bloods gang in Omaha. Council Bluffs Police, the FBI, Papillion Police, the La Vista Police Department's K-9 Unit, and the Great Plains Violent Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.