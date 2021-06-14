(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman is wanted for allegedly setting a person on fire.
Council Bluffs Police say 28-year-old Lindsy Maves is wanted in connection with an incident early Monday morning. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to 1435 North 15th Street to investigate a female found with burns on her body. The victim was then taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment. An investigation determined the victim was involved in a disturbance with the suspect. At some time during the incident, Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on the victim and lit her on fire. As a witness attempted to extinguish the fire, Maves allegedly attacked the victim again by hitting her in the face with an unknown object. The suspect then fled before officers' arrival, and is still at large.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts should contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728, or Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.