(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday morning injuring one person.
Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of North 7th Street and West Washington Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. in reference to a car-versus-pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who was lying in the middle of the intersection with a severe head wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
At this time, the vehicle driver is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Unit at 712-328-4948.