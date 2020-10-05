(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in a robbery outside a Council Bluffs casino.
Council Bluffs Police were dispatched to the Horseshoe Casino parking garage at 2701 23rd Avenue shortly after 9:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, the victim stated he was exiting his vehicle when the suspect approached him, displayed a semiautomatic handgun and demanded the victim's wallet. Following a brief struggle, the suspect left the area in a silver 2016-17 Nissan Altima with after-market rims and tires driven by a female.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-to-late 30's, wearing jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and white Nike Shox shoes. One of the suspect's shoes fell off during the struggle. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Police detectives at 712-328-4728, or 712-328-7867. A photo the suspect's vehicle and shoe is included with the webstory at kmaland.com.