(Council Bluffs) -- Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police say 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger of Omaha is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer--a class D felony, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operation of a motor vehicle without owner's consent and 5th degree theft. Authorities identify Lybarger as the driver of a white Mazda CX-9 involved in an incident at Walmart last Friday evening. After attempting to remove Lybarger from the vehicle, Police Officer John Kuebler was dragged several feet before he fired one round from his handgun at the suspect. The round struck the car, but not Lybarger.
At the time of the incident, Lybarger was already wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for theft by receiving in Douglas County. Anyone with knowledge of Lybarger's whereabouts should contact Council Bluffs Police detectives at 712-328-4728, or call 911. Kuebler remains on administrative leave while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation finalizes its independent investigation of the incident.