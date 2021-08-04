(Stanton) -- Montgomery County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a high-speed chase Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says charges and arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old James Robert Castillo of Bedford. Castillo is wanted in connection with an incident which began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the vicinity of M Avenue and Highway 34. After the vehicle fled the deputy, a pursuit continued for approximately 10 minutes heading south and east, with speeds approaching 80 mph. The chase ultimately ended in a cornfield south of 260th Street and the west side of Q Avenue, just south of the Viking Lake area. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a cornfield. Several law enforcement officers--including the Montgomery and Mills County K-9 units and the Montgomery County EMA drone--searched for the suspect. But, the search was called off after three hours due to the heat in the fields, and the suspect's known identity.
Castillo is described as a white male, 5-6, 150 lbs with brown hair. He is believed to be in the Stanton area, but is known in Page County, as well. Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office thanks the Mills County Sheriff's Office and K-9 Unit, the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, an off-duty Red Oak Police Officer, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation's Enforcement Division.